MCFC Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Hyderabad host Mumbai City FC for their Matchday 14 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Hyderabad are currently on the last spot of the ISL points table with just a single win in 13 games (Draws 2, Losses 10). The Hyderabad-based team have a total of 5 points to their name. Hyderabad FC have not won a single match in their last 5 games (Losses 4, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 13 times this season and conceded 31 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-18).

As for Mumbai City FC, they are on the 5th spot of the points table with 5 wins in 13 games (Draws 4, Losses 4). The Mumbai-based team have won thrice in their last five games (Losses 2). Mumbai City FC have managed to bag a total of 19 points in the season with a negative goal difference of (-2). The match is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Here's the MCFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction and MCFC vs HYD Dream11 team.

MCFC vs HYD Dream11 Prediction

MCFC vs HYD Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

MCFC vs HYD Dream11: Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou.

MCFC vs HYD Dream11: Hyderabad FC

Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

