Hero Super Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch Live In India

Hero Super Cup 2023: Super Cup is making its re-entry as the tournament will take place after a four-year hiatus. The qualifiers have already started taking place and the group stage matches will be held from 8 April to 19 April with the semifinals slated to be held on 21-22 April. The summit clash will be played on 25th April, 2023.

The tournament will be held at two venues: EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode and the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri. AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran insisted Super Cup will bridge the gap in Indian football. “A vibrant cup competition is one of the missing parts of the Indian football landscape. With the Hero Super Cup, we are trying to bridge that gap and this season’s Super Cup gains all the more importance as the winners will have the chance to compete in the AFC Cup next season. Hero Super Cup is one of the important links between the Hero ISL and the Hero I-League. The Super Cup will serve as a platform where all the clubs from the top two leagues in the country can come together as one family and compete against each other. My best wishes to all of them."

How to watch the live telecast of the Hero Super Cup in India?

Indian football lovers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Super Cup on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Super Cup 2023: Qualifiers

Qualifier Playoff (3 April): Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA (NEROCA won 3-1 on penalties)

TRAU vs Aizawl FC Qualifier 4 (6 April): Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers

Super Cup 2023: Groups

Group A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab, and winner of Qualifier 1

Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab, and winner of Qualifier 1 Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and winner of Qualifier 3

Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and winner of Qualifier 3 Group C: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and winner of Qualifier 2

FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and winner of Qualifier 2 Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, and winner of Qualifier 4

The top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Group A

April 8: Bengaluru FC vs Winners Q1, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Group B

April 9: Hyderabad FC vs Winners Q3, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Group C

April 10: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winners Q2, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Group D

April 11: Mumbai City FC vs Winners Q4, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 15: Winners Q4 vs Chennaiyin FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 15: NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 19: NorthEast United FC vs Winners Q4, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

SEMI FINALS

April 21: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

FINAL

April 25: Winners Semi-Final 1 vs Winners Semi-Final 2, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

With Inputs from Indian Super League and AIFF