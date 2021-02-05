Hertha Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Game Preview

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will battle it out against Hertha Berlin following a splendid victory against Hoffenheim. The match will be played on Friday, February 5, 2021 (Saturday according to IST). Here are the Hertha vs Bayern live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Hertha vs Bayern live?

There will be no official Bundesliga broadcast in India. But the Hertha vs Bayern live stream will be available on the FanCode App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Hertha vs Bayern live:

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021 (Saturday IST)

Time: 12.30 am IST

Hertha vs Bayern prediction and preview

Bayern Munich arrive into the game following a thrilling 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry netted once each to help bag three points. On the other hand, Hertha were humiliated by Eintracht Frankfurt, losing out the tie 3-1, their third consecutive defeat in the competition.

Hertha vs Bayern team news

Paul Dardai will have to cope in the absence of Dedryck Boyata due to an ankle injury. Javairo Dilrosun, Jhon Cordoba and Marvin Plattenhardt are the possible absentees from the Hertha Berlin squad due to their respective injuries. On the other hand, Javier Martinez, Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou and Alexander Nubel are the likely absentees for Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

Bundesliga standings update

Bayern appear to go stronger with every fixture in Bundesliga. The defending champions lead the charts having racked up 45 points in 19 games. The Bavarians have four successive victories in the competition and have a seven-point difference against second-placed RB Leipzig.

Hertha, on the other hand, occupy the 15th spot in the Bundesliga standings with 17 points in 19 games. Hertha are yet to bag a victory in their previous five Bundesliga fixtures, with four defeats and a draw to their credit.

Hertha vs Bayern prediction

Bayern Munich are on a four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga and hence are the favourites to win the tie against Hertha Berlin.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

