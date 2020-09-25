Hertha Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Bruno Labbadia's Hertha Berlin will be hoping to make it two wins from two in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign when they host Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, September 25. Bundesliga live action between Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm local time (Saturday, 12:00 am IST) at the Olympiastadion. Here's a look at our Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news and Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream details ahead of the crunch clash.

ALSO READ: How Di Maria Tried To Persuade Lionel Messi To Join PSG On 'bumper' Deal Via Texts

Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and match preview

Hertha Berlin cruised to a 4-1 win on Bundesliga matchday 1 following their early DFB-Pokal exit at the hands of Eintracht Braunschweig. Goals from Peter Pekarik, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio and Jhon Cordoba saw Hertha pick up their first three points of the season in dominant and stylish fashion. The capital outfit lost only one of their final five home games in the Bundesliga last season and will be looking to keep up the good run of form at the Olympiastadion.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette To Make Way For Houssem Aouar?

🎙 Adi Hütter's pre-match presser:



“I’ve analysed a lot from the last match and from what the players have done in training this week, so it may well be that there are one or two changes tomorrow.“#BSCSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/tyLo2YF3Xe — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) September 24, 2020

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld on matchday 1 of the Bundesliga. Andre Silva managed to get the goal for Frankfurt on their opening day clash. Last season, Frankfurt missed out on Europa League qualification by just four points and Adi Hutter will soon have to realize the importance of turning draws into wins to ensure continental football next season. Our Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction is that Frankfurt will come away with the three points.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos' Brother Negotiating Edinson Cavani's Move To Real Madrid: Report

Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Hertha Berlin are expected to stick with the same starting line-up that dismantled Bremen on matchday 1 but Santiago Ascacibar and Javairo Dilrosun are still out injured. Frankfurt confirmed that defender Evan N'Dicka will be sidelined for several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream details: How to watch Bundesliga live in India?

The Hertha vs Eintracht live telecast will not be available in India. However, fans in India can watch the Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on FanCode, starting 12 am IST on September 25, Friday night. Live scores and highlights will be posted on the official Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says COVID-19's Idea To Challenge Him Is 'bad', Netizens Left In Splits

Image Credits - Eintracht Frankfurt Instagram / Hertha Berlin Twitter