Hertha Vs Union Berlin Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Preview

Following a thrilling clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, which ended with the two teams scoring three goals each, Union Berlin will square off against Herth Berlin on Friday. The Berlin derby promises to be a splendid clash, citing the fact that Union Berlin haven't lost a single game in the last nine games, a stat which Hertha would want to dent upon, tonight.

How to watch Hertha vs Union Berlin live? Hertha vs Union Berlin live stream

The Berlin derby will be not be broadcasted in India. But the Hertha vs Union Berlin live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Besides, the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Hertha vs Union Berlin live.

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1 am IST

Hertha vs Union Berlin prediction and preview

The previous game saw Union Berlin being held by Eintracht Frankfurt with six goals being scored throughout the course of 90 minutes. Union Berlin sit sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 16 points in nine games. Union Berlin have conceded just one defeat in the Bundesliga campaign, against Augsburg.

Hard work on the training pitch yesterday 👊#fcunion pic.twitter.com/UMuPQIpHNc — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) December 2, 2020

On the other hand, Hertha Berlin come into the game following a goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Hertha have struggled for fine form in the league campaign this season, having racked up an embarrassing eight points in nine games. They sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings as they look to bag a victory tonight to position themselves better in the competition.

Hertha vs Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer faces some key injury issues as his side arrive for the Berlin derby. The manager will be without the likes of Anthony Ujah, who is out with a knee injury. Besides, Christian Gentner, Joel Pohjanpalo and Nico Schlotterbeck are also set to sit out on the sidelines for the Berlin derby.

Besides, injury concerns have hampered Hertha Berlin's campaign as well. Manager Bruno Labbadia will be without Jhon Cordoba, who sustained a sprained ankle and will be fit by next week,. Moreover, Omar Alderete and Santiago Ascacibar will also be unavailable for the manager tonight.

Hertha vs Union Berlin prediction

Considering the recent performances in Bundesliga, Union Berlin are the favourites to win the clash.

Image courtesy: Union Berlin Twitter