He's Been Like Tom Brady': Phil Foden Gets High Praise From Man Utd Legend Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise onto England midfielder Phil Foden and also drew comparisons to NFL superstar Tom Brady. The Manchester City young gun put up a superb performance for The Three Lions during their 5-0 win over Andorra yesterday.

For England, Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish got their first international goals while Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse too found the back of the net. But it was Foden who stole the show for having played a key role in England's opening two goals.

This splendid display from the youngster saw Roy Keane weigh him up alongside seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, Speaking on ITV he said: "I love my American Football and Foden has been like a top quarterback. He's been like Tom Brady. He's just picking people out. He's got runners and he's got wide-receivers. He's making it look so easy.

He further went on to add that Phil Foden has matured well and has been improving with time "He's been maturing well over the last year and he's been playing most weeks for Man City. He's playing in big games most weeks and in the top competition in Europe. Gareth [Southgate] has got great problems in the next few months but a lot can change in football. With injuries and possible suspensions, a lot can change, but Gareth is a lucky man as he's got great options."

How has Phil Foden performed this season

Phil Foden missed the early part of the season with an injury, but since his return post-recovery, he has featured in six games across all competitions for The Citizens and in their most recent game against Liverpool, he found the back of the net.

As for the international, the England vs Andorra clash was Foden's since the Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark. Not just from Roy Keane, the player also drew praise from the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate "Look, it’s fabulously exciting, isn’t it? When you are trying to break down a defence as we had tonight, and you’ve got a player who can see the passes he sees and can execute them in the way that he did. The quality we know. For us, it’s really interesting, the possibilities with him in terms of his positioning moving forward. Towards the end of the game, there were some lovely bits of combination – Foden, Mount, Grealish, Saka. The type of play that our players are capable of producing is really exciting,” he said.

Image: PTI/UNSPLASH/@Twitter/MirrorFootball