'He’s Tremendous': Graham Potter Feels Young Premier League Star 'can Be Chelsea Legend'

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has hailed 22-year-old right-back, Reece James, after the English international played a vital role in helping the club register an emphatic 3-0 victory over Serie A champions AC Milan in their third game of the UEFA Champions League group stage. James not only helped the Blues keep a clean sheet but also assisted the second goal before scoring the third himself.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is all praise for Reece James

While speaking to reporters after Chelsea's utterly dominant win over AC Milan, Graham Potter said, "He (Reece James) could play any game in the world, he’s tremendous. My job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky. We love him. He’s so important to us. My job is to help him reach his potential, and his potential is he can be a Chelsea legend.''

As for the game, Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute via a goal from Wesley Fofana. Then early into the second half, they scored again after James set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 22-year-old right back's contributions just did not end there as he also found the back of the net himself. His goal was the best of the lot as he smacked a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a narrow-angle.

Speaking of the entire game, Potter added, "The boys have been really open, responsible, honest and fantastic to work with. They realized they weren’t at the levels. That’s great from a coach’s perspective."

Chelsea jump up to second in Group E

Chelsea, who failed to win any of their first two games (1D, 1L) in their group, registered an extremely important victory over AC Milan on Wednesday as this win helped them jump up to second with four points after three games. While they are level on points with third-placed AC Milan, they do have a better goal difference (2) than the Italian outfit (-1). Following a crucial win over Milan, the Blues will hope to repeat the same when the two teams meet next week at the San Siro.