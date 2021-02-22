HFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Match no 103 of the ongoing Hero India Super League has Hyderabad FC squaring off against ATK Mohun Bagan in their next ISL clash on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 22 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. Let’s have a look at the HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

HFC vs ATKMB live: HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 match preview

The Nizams walk into the game brimming with confidence as they registered a resounding victory against Kerala Blasters in their previous match. Hyderabad FC went on to find the back of the net four times while also ending the match with a clean sheet as Manaolo Marquez’s men extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches. Currently slotted fourth on the ISL table, the hosts for Monday's game have registered 27 points from 18 games so far this season and sit on par with fifth-placed NorthEast Untied. They will be aiming to register all three points and avoid a slip up which could cost them heavily if the Highlanders manage to win against SC East Bengal.

ATK Mohun Bagan have registered five straight wins in their previous outings and are currently at the top of the ISL table. The Mariners have pocketed 12 wins from 18 games so far this season and sit with 39 points against their name as they hold a five-point lead over second-placed rivals Mumbai City FC. Having already qualified for the playoff spots, ATK Mohun Bagan play their last league game of the season against the Islanders and will be hoping to walk into the match after registering their sixth straight win. However, they face a tough opposition in Hyderabad FC who are still looking to cement a slot in the playoffs and could be in for a surprise.

HFC vs ATKMB Playing 11

Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

ATK Mohun Bagan- Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelinho, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders- Odei Onaindia, Pritam Kotal, Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders- Carl McHugh, Hitesh Sharma, Manvir Singh, Halicharan Narzary

Strikers- Aridane Santana, Roy Krishna

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Roy Krishna or Halicharan Narzary

Vice-Captain- Aridane Santana or Carl McHugh

HFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are on a fantastic run of form and will be hoping to continue on the same. While Hyderabad will be aiming to cement a top-four slot, we expect ATK Mohun Bagan to edge out a victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Hyderabad 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Note: The above HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, HFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team and HFC vs ATKMB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.