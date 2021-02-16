HFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

A south Indian derby awaits us in the Indian Super League as Hyderabad FC square off against Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the HFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the ISL clash.

Locking horns with Hyderabad 👊🏽

Come on you Blasters! 💪#HFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/noF0MkVaqt — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 16, 2021

HFC vs KBFC live: HFC vs KBFC Dream11 match Preview

Hyderabad FC walk into the match following an impressive run of form as the Nizams are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run. However, they have won just two of their last nine games while recording five wins from 17 matches this season accumulating 24 points so far. Currently, on par with FC Goa, Manaolo Marquez's men will be looking at the match against a lower opposition like Kerala Balsters as the perfect opportunity to pip the Goa outfit and move up in the Hero ISL standings.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, start the match following a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in their previous ISL outings. They are currently slotted 10th on the ISL table registering just 16 points from 17 games. Looking for their fourth win of the season, Kibu Vicuna's men will be hoping to win all their matches if they win to keep their hopes for a top-four finish alive. However, they have an uphill task and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch a win in this game.

HFC vs KBFC Playing 11

Hyderabad FC- Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Kerala Blasters- Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders- Costa Nhamoinesu, Asish Rai, Bakary Kone, Akash Mishra

Midfielders- Joao Victor, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Vicente Gomez,

Strikers- Jordan Murray, Aridane Santana

HFC vs KBFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Jordan Murray or Halicharan Narzary

Vice-Captain- Aridane Santana or Sahal Abdul Samad

HFC vs KBFC Match Prediction

Hyderabad FC start the match as favourites as we expect the Nizams to edge out a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Note: The above HFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs KBFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team and HFC vs KBFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.