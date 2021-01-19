HFC Vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Hyderabad FC square off again Odisha FC on Matchday 13 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. The ISL clash will take place at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, January 19, with kick-off at 7: 30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this Indian Super League encounter.

Hyderabad FC will walk into the match following a three-match unbeaten run in their latest outings. Currently slotted fourth in the ISL standings, the hosts have managed to register four wins, four draws, and have lost three matches. Manalo Marquez's men have 16 points to their name from 11 games and will look to walk away with a win to cement a slot for themselves in the top-four of the league.

Also Read Liverpool Vs Man United Game Garnered 4.5 MILLION Viewers, Highest In PL 2020-21 So Far

Odisha FC on the other hand are at the bottom of the barrel. They are positioned eleventh on the table as the visitors in this match have registered only 6 points from 11 games. Winning only one match while drawing three and losing seven, Stuart Baxter's side will look at this match as an opportunity to register its second win of the season.

HFC vs OFC Playing 11

Hyderabad FC- Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

Also Read Ozil To Fenerbahce: Over 300,000 People Tracked Midfielder's London To Istanbul Flight

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi, Hendry Antonay, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Manuel Onwu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio,

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Subrata Paul

Defenders- Hendry Antonay, Akash Mishra, Steven Taylor, Chinglensana Singh

Midfielders- Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Cole Alexander

Strikers- Diego Mauricio, Aridane Santana, Manuel Onwu

Also Read Will Eden Hazard Be Forced To Go Out On Loan To Fenerbahce After Real Madrid Struggles?

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team: Top picks

Captain- Aridane Santana or Diego Mauricio

Vice-Captain- Manuel Onwu or Halicharan Narzary

HFC vs OFC Match Prediction

Odisha FC have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the ongoing Indian Super League campaign. They will be looking to sort out their defensive issues on the training ground and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch away any points from this match. Hyderabad FC will start the match as favourites and are likely to walk away as winners of this match.

Also Read Is Jadon Sancho To Man United Move Still On As Dortmund Bank On Keeping Erling Haaland?

Prediction- Hyderabad FC 2-0 Odisha FC

Note: The above HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs OFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team and HFC vs OFC playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.