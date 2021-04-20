Hidden Super League Document Reveals Additional Details, Guidelines About What Could Be

A hidden Super League document has revealed that 'declining TV revenues' are behind the decision by top European clubs to break away from UEFA competitions and form a Super League next season, according to reports. The document, which has raised eyebrows, also claims the breakaway will offer “a sustainable and competitive environment for the whole football pyramid” by providing more than three times the level of solidarity payments to smaller clubs that currently exist. It's been an unprecedented few days in European football after it was announced on Monday that 12 top European clubs will attempt to form a new elite competition next season.

Hidden Super League document uncovered by The Guardian

On Monday, The Guardian uncovered an unpublished European Super League document in the hidden code of its new website which seeks to justify the controversial breakaway by saying it will give fans “what they want”. The Super League teams include Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Three more clubs are expected to join to create a 15-team base of 'founding members' whose Super League status is automatic and permanent.

The Super League were left embarrassed when an unpublished document in the hidden code of the competition’s website was found which seeks to justify the breakaway by saying it will give fans “what they want” #mulive [@TeleFootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 19, 2021

However, according to The Guardian, a document hidden in the code of the new Super League website reads: “Unanimity of view is rarely the case where fundamental change is involved. We welcome this debate as sport is all about passion and differences of opinion are an essential part of being a fan. But in the end, we are confident that when fans are welcomed back into the stadiums and the first Super League matches are played, fans will enjoy the greatest competition club football has ever seen.”

Gary Neville speaking for football fans right now. ðŸ‘pic.twitter.com/eo3r5PXhFN — 90min (@90min_Football) April 19, 2021

It goes on to state that declining TV and media revenue has created the need for a breakaway division that exclusively involves the richest teams on the planet. “The value of live media rights is stagnating or declining as some of our competitions fail to meet the needs of fans and new generations seek entertainment in ways which didn’t exist 10 years ago. The weaknesses in the foundations of football have been known for many years, Covid simply exposed their severity and none of the game’s stakeholders have come up with a solution. Inaction is no longer an option,” it read.

Super League protest: Will Super League happen?

Several football enthusiasts and pundits have voiced their concerns over the Super League. Even players are also weighing in with the overwhelming majority negative in their appraisal of the situation. Prior to Liverpool's game against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night, supporters were spotted with banners protesting against the Super League.

We welcome some of the @LFC fans down at Elland Road tonight! Fans uniting together ðŸ‘Š #togetherwerestronger #SayNoToSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/chNEUQjh9w — LUFC Trust (@lufctrust) April 19, 2021

Liverpool fans have made their feelings clear at Anfield regarding the European Super League — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Although the fans have voiced the opinions on the Super League, it is believed that several of the Super League teams have already left the European Club Association (ECA).

