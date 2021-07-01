'His Salary Might Be Costly But Worth A Punt': Gary Lineker On 'Free Agent' Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is now officially a free agent as his contract with Spanish football club Barcelona came to an end on June 30. 34-year-old Lionel Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. Reportedly, Messi had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years. Amidst the ongoing talks between Messi and Barcelona, former English footballer Gary Lineker took to his Twitter and wrote that Barcelona stalwart's salary might be 'tad costly' however 'might be worth a punt.'

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent. His salary might be a tad costly, but he’s half decent and might be worth a punt. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2021

'Lionel Messi wants to stay' says Barcelona President Joan Laporta

As per the Spanish website THE TRANSISTOR, Barcelona President Joan Laporta said that Lionel Messi wants to stay in the club and currently his contract talks are 'on right track'.

"We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on the right track, what's left to sort out is the issue of fair play and we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties," said Joan Laporta.

"I'd like to be able to announce that he is staying but at the moment I cannot do that, because we are in the process of looking for the best solution for both parties," added Joan Laporta.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Messi’s future has been a mystery since his request to leave the club was denied by Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season. Following that Messi ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over. The decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s and Messi's history. But since then, Barcelona has a new coach, Ronald Koeman and a new President after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, who was at odds with Messi.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who won the club's presidential election reportedly shares a good relationship with the Argentina star. He was the president when Messi's career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi's future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don't worry.”

Messi excelled again this season despite staying against his wishes. He led the Spanish league in scoring 30 goals and helped the team win the Copa del Rey title.

Lionel Messi's Contract

In Messi's previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season. Playing in Barcelona’s favour to keep Messi is the fact the club has been slowly improving financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Koeman is staying for a second season, and some players are arriving to boost the squad, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, and Eric Garcia.

Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to Spain to try his luck at the club's youth academy. He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.

Lionel Messi's career

Messi has won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times, and the Spanish Super Cup eight times. While with the club, Messi earned himself a record six Ballon d’Or awards. He is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances, and the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches. He also is the player with the most matches with the club. He was the top scorer in the Spanish league in eight seasons and the top scorer in the Champions League on six occasions. His 26 goals against Real Madrid are a record for the “clásico” matches against Barcelona’s fiercest rival.

