HLL Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Al Hilal will face off against Al Nassr at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 10:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team and the probable HLL vs NSSR playing 11.
Defending champions Al Hilal will take on local rivals Al Nassr in the clash. Al Hilal have continued their good run and sit atop the table while Al Nassr languish at the 13th spot, one above the relegation spot with three points from four games. Al Hilal have a lethal attack and have also won in each of their last 17 home games and go into the game as clear favourites. Our HLL vs NSSR match prediction is that the hosts will win this game.
The local rivals have had 22 meetings in the past. Al Hilal have won on 12 occasions, while Al Nassr have won seven with the remaining three games ending with the spoils shared.
⏰ WATCH #MBSLeague holder and the biggest team in Asia #AlHilal tomorrow 💙#AlHilal_Infographic ⏰🌎 #AlHilalVsAlNassr ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sVDNdr0y4K— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) November 22, 2020
HLL vs NSSR live: Al Hilal top picks
HLL vs NSSR live: Al Nassr top picks
Goalkeeper - Abdullah Al-Mayouf
Defenders - Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid
Midfielders - Ayman Yahya (VC),Ali Mukhtar, Gustavo Cuéllar, André Carrillo
Forwards - Bafetimbi Gomis (C), Firas Albirakan
