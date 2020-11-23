HLL Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Al Hilal will face off against Al Nassr at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 10:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team and the probable HLL vs NSSR playing 11.

HLL vs NSSR live: HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Al Hilal will take on local rivals Al Nassr in the clash. Al Hilal have continued their good run and sit atop the table while Al Nassr languish at the 13th spot, one above the relegation spot with three points from four games. Al Hilal have a lethal attack and have also won in each of their last 17 home games and go into the game as clear favourites. Our HLL vs NSSR match prediction is that the hosts will win this game.

HLL vs NSSR live: Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head

The local rivals have had 22 meetings in the past. Al Hilal have won on 12 occasions, while Al Nassr have won seven with the remaining three games ending with the spoils shared.

HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction: Probable HLL vs NSSR playing 11

Al Hilal probable 11 - Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Gustavo Cuéllar, André Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco, Salem Al-Dawsari, Bafetimbi Gomis

Al Nassr probable 11 - Brad Jones, Osama Al Khalaf, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Alamri, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Ali Mukhtar, Ayman Yahya, Ali Al-Hassan, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Firas Albirakan

HLL vs NSSR live: Top picks for HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team

HLL vs NSSR live: Al Hilal top picks

Bafetimbi Gomis

Hyun Soo Jang

HLL vs NSSR live: Al Nassr top picks

Ali Mukhtar

Firas Albirakan

HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction: HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Abdullah Al-Mayouf

Defenders - Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid

Midfielders - Ayman Yahya (VC),Ali Mukhtar, Gustavo Cuéllar, André Carrillo

Forwards - Bafetimbi Gomis (C), Firas Albirakan

Note: The above HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HLL vs NSSR Dream11 team and HLL vs NSSR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al Hilal Twitter