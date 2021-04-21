HN Vs SHZ Dream11: Qingdao Huanghai Vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC Prediction And Team News

Qingdao Huanghai and Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC are set to lock horns against each other in the upcoming Chinese Super League on Wednesday. The Chinese domestic league clash is set to be played at the Yuexiushan Stadium in Guangzhou on April 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the HN vs SHZ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.



HN vs SHZ Match Preview

Qingdao Huanghai are all set to play their first match of the Chinese Super League 2021 on Wednesday as they lock horns against Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC. The hosts will be eager to get off to a winning start but will have to play their best football and come out all guns blazing if they want to pocket thee points in their tournament opener.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on the other hand will head into the match with a new identity on the cards as they are now set to be known as Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC. The team changed their name in 2021 and will be hoping that the new identity brings them some luck as they aim to kick off their campaign against Qingdao Huanghai on Wednesday.

HN vs SHZ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Kardec or Z. Jinbao

Vice-Captain- H. Dourado or M. Wakaso

HN vs SHZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – W. Guoming

Defenders – N. Ziyi, Y. Mincheng, C. Huang, M. Pouraliganji

Midfielders – J. Quintero, Xingyu-Ma, M. Wakaso, Z. Jinbao

Strikers – H. Dourado, A. Kardec

HN vs SHZ Dream11 Prediction

It is very difficult to predict a clear winner of the game as both the teams will be heading into the new season with a fresh mindset and an intent to get better. They will be eager to get off to a winning start and establish their authority in the league as soon as possible which will surely lead to fans getting to watch an exciting encounter. Given the previous form of both the teams, we expect Qingdao Huanghai to edge out a narrow victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Prediction- Qingdao Huanghai 1-0 Cangzhou Mighyt Lions FC

Note: The above HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, HN vs SHZ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HN vs SHZ Dream11 Team and HN vs SHZ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.