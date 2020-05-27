HOF Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Hoffenheim will face FC Koln in their upcoming Bundesliga clash at PreZero Arena on Matchday 28. Hoffenheim are currently ninth in the Bundesliga with 36 points to their name. They have managed to win 10 games out of the 27 played in the season so far (Draws 6, Losses 7). Hoffenheim faced SC Paderborn 07 in their Bundesliga clash, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As for FC Koln, they are occupy the 10th spot on the Bundesliga table. Koln have managed to bag a total of 34 points so far, having emerged victorious in 10 out of the 27 games played in the season (Draws 4, Losses 13). Their last Bundesliga clash was against Fortuna Dusseldorf, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The game will commence on Wednesday night, May 27 at 12 am IST. Fans can play the HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction, HOF vs KOL Dream11 top picks and HOF vs KOL Dream11 team.

HOF vs KOL Dream11 team, HOF vs KOL Dream11 top picks

Andrej Kramaric (Captain) Sargis Adamyan (Vice-captain) Robert Skov Sebastiaan Bornauw Benno Schmitz Jonas Hector

HOF vs KOL Dream11 team

HOF vs KOL Dream11 team: TSG Hoffenheim squad

Oliver Baumann, Alexander Stolz, Philipp Pentke, Michael Esser, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma, Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Lucas Ribeiro, Melayro Bogarde, Sebastian Rudy, Havard Nordtveit, Florian Grillitsch, Steven Zuber, Dennis Geiger, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Sargis Adamyan, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Ilay Elmkies, Andrej Kramaric, Ishak Belfodil, Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur, Maximilian Beier, Chinedu Ekene

HOF vs KOL Dream11 team: FC Koln squad

Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction

Our HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction is that Hoffenheim will win this game.

Note: The HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction, HOF vs KOL Dream11 top picks and HOF vs KOL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HOF vs KOL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.