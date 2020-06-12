HOF Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

TSG Hoffenheim will face RB Leipzig in their next Bundesliga clash at the PreZero Arena. RB Leipzig are currently on the third spot on the Bundesliga points table with 59 points to their name. RB Leipzig have managed to win a total of 16 games out of the 30 games played in the season so far (Draws 11, Losses 3). As for TSG Hoffenheim, they are on the seventh position on the league table with 43 points in their bank. TSG Hoffenheim have emerged victorious in 12 games out of the 30 games played (Draws 7, Losses 11).

HOF vs LEP will commence on June 12, Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at 12 am. Fans can play the HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction, HOF vs LEP Dream11 top picks and HOF vs LEP Dream11 team.

HOF vs LEP Dream11 team

HOF vs LEP Dream11 top picks

Timo Werner (Captain) Andrej Kramaric (Vice-captain) Sargis Adamyan Robert Skov Marcel Sabitzer Patrik Schick

Squads for the HOF vs LEP Dream11 team

HOF vs LEP Dream11 team: TSG Hoffenheim (HOF)

Oliver Baumann, Alexander Stolz, Michael Esser, Philipp Pentke, Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakcic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma, Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Lucas Ribeiro, Melayro Bogarde, Havard Nordtveit, Dennis Geiger, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sargis Adamyan, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner, Ilay Elmkies, Steven Zuber, Diadie Samassekou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou, Maximilian Beier, Chinedu Ekene

HOF vs LEP Dream11 team: RB Leipzig (LEP)

Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Christopher Nkunku, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Hannes Wolf, Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Ademola Lookman

HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction

Our HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction is that RB Leipzig will win this game.

Note: The HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction, HOF vs LEP Dream11 top picks and HOF vs LEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HOF vs LEP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.