Hoffenheim Vs Augsburg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Following a 1-1 thriller against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, Augsburg will square off against Hoffenheim on Monday. The hosts, on the other hand, oversaw a goalless draw against Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League last week. Here's the Hoffenheim vs Augsburg live stream details, prediction, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Augsburg live? Hoffenheim vs Augsburg live stream

There is no Bundesliga India telecast for this season. But the Hoffenheim vs Augsburg live stream will be available on FanCode website and app. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Hoffenheim vs Augsburg live.

Venue: Rhein-Neckar Arena

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020 (Tuesday IST)

Time: 1 am IST

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg prediction and preview

Hoffenheim arrive into the game following a 1-1 draw against Mainz in the previous Bundesliga clash. The team have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign as they sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings. With just two victories in nine games, Hoffenheim have racked up nine points in all.

On the other hand, Augsburg were held to a 1-1 draw by SC Freiburg in the previous Bundesliga fixture. They have managed three victories in nine games, as they languish at the 10th spot in the Bundesliga standings with 12 points to their credit and look to bag their first victory, having last won against Mainz in October.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg team news

Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness has some major injury concerns as they host Augsburg at their home turf. Benjamin Hubner is out with an ankle injury and will mark his return only in January. Besides, Ermin Bicakcic, Jacob Larsen, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Pavel Kaderabek, Sargis Adamyan and Dennis Geiger are also unavailable for the clash.

Besides, Augsburg have some key injury concerns as well. Manager Heiko Herrlich will have to cope in the absence of Alfred Andre Hahn, who is set to return only by the close of the month. Moreover, Alfred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen, Jan Moravek, Mads Pederson and Sarenren-Bazee are also out with their respective injuries.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg prediction

Augsburg are the favourites to win the clash against Hoffenheim.

