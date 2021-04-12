Hoffenheim Vs Leverkusen Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen square off against each other in their upcoming Bundesliga clash on Monday. The German domestic league clash is set to be played at the PreZero Arena on April 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 AM (Tuesday, April 13) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen live stream, team news alongside other details of this encounter.

Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen preview

Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim will be heading into the match following a contrasting run of results as Hoffenheim start this match after suffering from a 2-1 loss to Augsburg while Bayer Leverkusen defeated bottom feeders Schalke by a 2-1 scoreline last weekend. Both the teams locked horns earlier in December 2020 this season which saw Hoffenheim suffer from a massive 4-1 loss.

A first-half brace by Leon Bailey alongside goals from Florian Wirtz and Lucas Alario helped Leverkusen walk away with three points. While Leverkusen will be hoping to replicate a similar result, the hosts will be aiming to stop the visitor from pulling off a double against them and look to record their ninth league win on Monday.

Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen Team News

Hoffenheim will head into the match with a depleted squad to choose from as Sargis Adamyan, Havard Nordtveit and Kostas Stafylidis are still not match-fit and remain unavailable for the Leverkusen clash. Head coach Sebastian Hoeness will likely be without the service of Andrej Kramaric with the striker likely to remain unavailable for the month while Benjamin Hubner and Dennis Geiger are sidelined for the rest of the ongoing season.

Leverkusen on the other hand will be sweating over the fitness of Lars Bender and Santiago Arias as the duo are yet to recover their respective injuries and are expected to make their long-awaited return this month. However, Julian Baumgartlinger and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have been confirmed to be sidelined for a long spell and will not feature this for the visitors again this season.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen live in India?

There is no Bundesliga channel broadcasting the match in India. However, the Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Hoffenheim vs Leverkusen Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Bayer Leverkusen to register a comfortable win and walk away with three crucial points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen