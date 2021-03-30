Holi 2021: Manchester Clubs To Real Madrid Send Out Heartwarming Holi Greetings

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in India although in a modest manner, citing the purported second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country. And football clubs across Europe sent out warm greetings of Holi even as the club footballing activity in the continent is brought to a halt due to the ongoing international break. Manchester City and Real Madrid were at the forefront on the occasion of Holi 2021.

Football Holi wishes: Happy Holi wishes from Premier League, Man City

Several football stars of the Premier League sent out warm wishes of the festival which was celebrated on Monday, March 29. 2021. The video was posted by the official Premier League handle for India. It included messages from the likes of Bernardo Silva, Andreas Christensen, Bukayo Saka, Toby Alderweireld, among others. Besides, Man City striker Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin urged the fans to celebrate at home citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City tweeted an epic video on the occasion of Holi 2021. In the video, two club fans are seen juggling and performing skills with the ball while personifying colour. Notably, the two men are seen donning shirts of Man City as well as Hero Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City, which are both arms of the City Football Group.

Manchester United tweeted a special image that read, 'Happy Holi.' The club wished a colourful Holi to every Man United's Hindu follower in the world. Similarly, defending Premier League champions Liverpool, Leicester City, West Ham United and Aston Villa also sent out special messages on the occasion.

Holi India celebration: Real Madrid's epic message on Holi

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid did not fall behind in sending out warm greetings for the festival. Los Blancos' Instagram account was abuzz when it posted an image involving Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric donning the white shirt with shades of colours on it.

The Spanish giants urged its massive fanbase to celebrate the festival responsibly. The message was also typed out in Hindi, the dominant language of the Indian sub-continent. Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo Goes recorded a special video to wish the club fans on the occasion as well.

Why is Holi celebrated?

Holi traces its existence in ancient times in India and is considered a celebration of spring and the feeling of love. The festival kickstarts a day prior to Holi — named Holika Dahan to mark the occasion when Holika, the sister of tyrant king Hiranyakashipu was charred to death after she sat with Prahlad on the pyre.

Although Prahlad survived, Holika could not escape the pyre and succumbed to death. Meanwhile, the reign of Hiranyakashipu ended after being killed by Narasimha, the avatar of Vishnu, one of the prominent deities in the Indian sub-continent. Briefly, the festival marks the victory of good over evil.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid, Man City Instagram