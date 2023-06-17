Homophobic Chants Force US-Mexico Soccer Match To End Early In Las Vegas

The United States men’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium devolved into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexican soccer fans, who for years have directed a slur at opposing teams’ goalkeepers. Officials have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, banishment from stadiums, and now early finishes.

Play was halted because of the deafening noise in the 90th minute at Allegiant Stadium with the U.S. up three goals. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but the persistent chanting caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth added minute. Four players were ejected in a testy second half of the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada.

Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one in a strong showing, but this game will be remembered much more for the ugliness.

“In terms of the chant, I want to make it very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, it has no place in the game,” B.J. Callaghan said after his first game as U.S. interim coach. “It has no place in our value system.”

FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games. That came after the sport’s governing body banned fans from two of Mexico’s games in 2021 after the chants broke out at an Olympic qualifying tournament. FIFA also fined Mexico 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) in 2021 for the chants.

Before the stoppage of play, Americans Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest were ejected by Barton along with Mexicans César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga. That means McKennie and Dest are suspended for the final against Canada. “These are rivalry games. These are derby games. Things like this happen across the world and in no way am I embarrassed,” Callaghan said about the ejections. “It comes from a good place. They care about each other so much in that locker room that they’re standing up for each other. Sometimes does it have an issue where we take a red card? Yeah, but when you know where it comes from, you can accept it and it’s a learning lesson for us.