Hope United: All You Need To Know About The Team Tackling Online Hate Ft. Bale, Ferdinand

BT Sport have launched a new initiative in a bid to tackle social media abuse with a host of top footballers joining in. Known as Hope United, it is a diverse dream team of soccer stars from across the Home Nations whose goal is to tackle online hate ahead of the upcoming European Championships this summer. The aim of the organisation is to put pressure on social media companies to tackle social media abuse.

What is Hope United? Who all have joined Hope United?

Leading footballers in the UK have joined BT Sport's Hope United aiming to tackle online abuse on social media. The initiative comes after the 81-hour social media blackout, they believe they can encourage people to unite in tackling online hate. Premier League stars such as Gareth Bale, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson have joined Women's Super League players like Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes to form "Hope United" a unique squad from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. They will be managed by former international players Rio Ferdinand and Karen Carney, who have all experienced online hate to raise awareness, drive more support for change and educate the nation on how to be better digital citizens.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Jordan Henderson said, "It's normal for players to go on social media after a game. There is always going to be criticism, things that aren't nice. That's part and parcel of football. But there is a line, and a lot of the time that line is being crossed. That's difficult to deal with as a player, as a person. I hope there are repercussions for people who abuse online. Consequences. I feel like because there's not, people can go on and write what they do, do what they want".

Hope United online hate: How to join Hope United?

The initiative aims to give everyone the digital skills required to combat it by educating children on how to recognize hate crime, joining together so victims of cyber-bullying do not suffer in silence and learning how to use social media for good. Liverpool captain Henderson recently handed over his social media accounts to the anti-cyberbullying charity Cybersmile while Rashford has urged social media companies to deactivate the accounts of those dishing out hate. Hope United forms part of BT’s Skills for Tomorrow, which is helping people in the United Kingdom make the most of life in the digital world, from children, teachers, parents and businesses to jobseekers, and older and more vulnerable people. One can access more information regarding the same on the initiative's official website(https://www.bthopeunited.com).

(Image Courtesy: BT Sport Twitter)