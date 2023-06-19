How A 'tongue Lashing' From Stimac At Halftime Propelled India To Intercontinental Cup Win

Why You Are Reading This: Captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored on Sunday as India became the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 defeat over Lebanon. While the first half of the game ended goalless, India scripted a comeback in the second with the skipper scoring in the 46th minute, before Chhangte found another in the 65th minute. As the game concluded, it was revealed that coach Igor Stimac provided a tongue-lashing to the squad at half-time, which pushed them toward the result.

3 Things You Need To Know

This was India’s first win over Lebanon since 1977

Prior to Sunday’s win, India drew thrice and lost thrice in six games against Lebanon

India will now defend their SAFF Championship title from June 21 onwards

ALSO READ | Intercontinental Cup: Captain Chhetri Leads India To Title Triumph

‘Got some tongue lashing from the boss at half time’: Sunil Chhetri

Indian national football team captain scored his 87th international goal during India vs Lebanon on Sunday and revealed how coach Igor Stimac gave them a wake-up call at half-time. “We got some tongue-lashing from the boss at half-time. We were nowhere close to where we were in the last game. It was the wake-up call that we needed,” said Sunil Chhetri.

“A lot of words were spoken, some of which I can’t repeat here. But the main thing is that we knew we had it in our tanks, and at the end of the day, we have no regrets. Of course, it’s easier now to say this at 2-0, but we are happy with the win,” the Indian football captain Added. It is worth noting that India maintained clean sheets during all games of the Intercontinental championship.

“We could not win the last time in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, but this win was sweet. It was not easy, but we were very happy, especially to keep the clean sheets,” Chhetri said. While the marquee event started with India defeating Mongolia by 2-0, they won 1-0 against Vanuatu in the second group match. The India vs Lebanon group stage match ended in a goalless draw, before the home side finally trounced Lebanon by 2-0 in the final.

ALSO READ | Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri, Chhangte Goals Lead India To Become Champions

Focus on India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship

India will now face Pakistan in their opening game at the SAFF Championship, where they are placed against Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan in Group A. The tournament will kick off on Wednesday, June 21 from 3:30 p.m. onwards. Indian football fans can watch India vs Pakistan match live on FanCode from 7:30 p.m. onwards.