How Are Lionel Messi & Neymar Thriving At PSG Under New Manager Galtier? Ex-coach Explains

Former manager Vahid Halilhodžić has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier for bringing the best out of Neymar and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. His comments came after PSG thrashed LOSC Lille 7-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, a game in which all the front three found the back of the net. Kylian Mbappe ended up scoring a hat-trick while Neymar scored a brace and Lionel Messi scored one goal. The other goal was scored by right-back Achraf Hakimi.

Halilhodžić praises PSG coach Galtier

While speaking to French publication L’Equipe on Sunday after PSG thrashed LOSC Lille 7-1, Vahid Halilhodžić said, "Neymar plays higher and asks for balls in the depth that (Lionel) Messi gives him. The Argentinian makes a recital in number 10, in the simple game and in the intervals."

Halilhodžić then went on to praise Messi further by adding, "I also find him smarter. He carries the ball less than at Barça. Messi is a school of football. In this position, he is more in this thinking to help Neymar and Mbappé than to score and think about the Ballon d’Or. This is the new thing I saw tonight (yesterday)."

After just three games in the season, PSG already find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table with nine points. They are followed by RC Lens in second and Marseille in third, with both clubs having scored seven points each. PSG will now face Monaco on Sunday, August 28, with the opportunity of extending their lead at the top of the table.

While PSG are at the top of the table, Halilhodžić still believes that Galtier needs to improve the club in certain areas. "His first line is sometimes too far away and his corridors too wide. He must help the players close more quickly on the ball side to block the opponent and thus avoid creating as many chances," added Halilhodžić.

However, the Bosnian manager does believe that PSG do have the best squad in the world. "The squad is by far the best in the world," added Halilhodžić.

"Afterward, it is also a question of social relations between the players. They must be brought together in a common project so that everyone puts their ego aside and remains at this level and in this collective spirit."