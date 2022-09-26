Cristiano Ronaldo is currently having a hard time at Manchester United since being unable to get enough game time under new manager Erik Ten Hag. Besides lack of game time, the Portuguese striker has also found himself in trouble following the clash against an Everton fan back in April. In the latest development, the mother of the autistic Everton fan has asked the English FA to punish the Manchester United superstar for his actions.

Will FA take action against Cristiano Ronaldo on the Everton fan incident?

The incident happened during the Manchester United vs Everton football match in April when Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool following Manchester United's loss against Everton at Goodison Park. In a video that went viral, Ronaldo can be seen smashing a fan's phone in frustration while returning to the change room after the loss. The 37-year-old later issued an apology to Jacob Kelly and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — ToffeesCentral (@ToffeesCentraI) April 9, 2022

According to the report by The Mirror, the FA said on Friday said that Ronaldo had been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, relating to "improper and/or violent" conduct. Speaking to the publication, Sarah Kelly, the mother of Jacob Kelly said, “Let's hope he finally gets the right punishment. He can't keep getting away with it. His behaviour is unacceptable. I'm being hounded by people saying I'm dragging it up again but I didn't know anything about it. He should have been dealt with six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn't had his phone back.”

She added, with Merseyside Police having funded repairs to the broken phone: “He should have paid for that. He's the one who caused all this. It baffles me – he can assault a child and carry on as normal. How can he sleep at night knowing the distress he has caused to a young fan?”.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers a nose injury during an international friendly

With club matches taking a break due to the international window, Cristiano Ronaldo was recently involved in Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Czech Republic. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led team won the match by a margin of 4-0 but the forward suffered an injury to his nose during the match. Cristiano Ronaldo's nose injury happened inside the first 12 minutes of the match.

The 37-year-old and Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik went for a high ball. While Vaclik punched the ball away from the penalty area, he accidentally caught Ronaldo with his elbow. The Manchester United star lay flat on the ground following the collision. He was seen with a huge amount of blood in and around his nose. Portugal's medical team plastered the area of the cut after which Ronaldo was able to take the pitch.