'How Can I As A Manager Teach Him': Pep Guardiola Gives Ultimate Praise To Erling Haaland

As Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland continues to make headlines for his outstanding performances week in and week out, coach Pep Guardiola has given the Norwegian the ultimate praise. The Spaniard explained that the 22-year-old has such brilliant instincts and skills, some things that managers cannot even teach.

Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland

While speaking at his latest press conference ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Southampton, Pep Guardiola said, "When he arrived we never spoke about how many goals. It's just the deflection and he was there. Why does the ball go to where he is? This is an incredible instinct. What can I teach him about being here or there." The Norwegian has taken England's domestic top-flight by storm as he has already scored 14 goals (three assists) after just eight games.

Speaking of the 22-year-old's brilliance, Guardiola added, "He has an incredible striker's instinct about how he is going to finish. If he goes one second before, the ball won't be there but he has this incredible talent. Deflection? Cross? He is there. That is why I was surprised. How can I as a manager teach him? It's impossible but it's instinct and natural. He did it in Norway, Austria, and Germany — you don't have to say anything. He just moves like he smells it."

The Spanish manager concluded his remarks by thanking everyone at the club that was responsible for bringing Haaland to the Etihad Stadium. "Thank you so much for choosing us and to Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], Ferran [Soriano], Txiki [Begiristain] — all the people involved to bring him here because we are fortunate to have him here."

Erling Haaland is breaking records for fun

Erling Haaland has barely taken any time to settle in the Premier League as he seems to be breaking records for fun. The Norwegian international scripted history last weekend by becoming the first person in the league's history to score three consecutive home game hat-tricks.

The 22-year-old brought up this record when he netted three goals against Manchester United to help his side win 6-3. And with 14 goals after eight games, he is also well on course to score the most number of goals in a Premier League season. The record is jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (34 goals).