How Can Liverpool Overtake Manchester City On Points Table And Win Premier League Title?

Manchester City's disappointing 2-2 draw against West Ham at the weekend has given title contenders Liverpool a glimmer of hope as now they are four points behind the Citizens but with a game in hand. However, the Reds will still need Pep Guardiola's side to drop points in their final match against Aston Villa on May 22 if they are to have any chance of lifting the title. Here is a look at the scenarios as to how Jurgen Klopp's side can overtake Manchester City on the Premier League points table and win the title.

How can Liverpool overtake Manchester City to win PL title?

If Manchester City do drop points against Aston Villa this weekend, Liverpool could win the title by winning their next two matches against Southampton and Wolves. However, the scenario gets more complicated if the Citizens lose their next game, and Liverpool were to win a game and draw the other, as goal difference (GD) comes into play. Since Pep Guardiola's side have a goal difference of seven over the Reds, they should lift the title even if the two sides finish level on points.

A solo run finished off in style by @MoSalah when we visited @SouthamptonFC in 2019 🔥 #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/5zlHbAaii5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2022

However, there exists the slimmest of chances that the two sides finish level on points and even level on goal difference. If that happens, then the scenario of how the Premier League title is decided is mentioned below:

If both teams finish level on points, then GD would be the deciding factor to determine which side finishes higher. If the GD is the same, then goals scored would determine which team finishes higher. If the two teams cannot be separated in any of the above ways, then the side with the least points in h2h matches in the Premier League season would finish lower. If that record is the same as well, then the team scoring the higher number of goals as the away team in h2h matches would finish higher. If none of the above criteria can separate the sides, then the clubs would compete in a one-off playoff at a neutral venue that would be determined by the Premier League Board.

However, considering the massive goal difference advantage that Manchester City have over Liverpool, it is highly unlikely that any of the above scenarios would determine which team would win the title.