How Can Ronaldo's Portugal Meet Messi's Argentina In Qatar 2022 Final? Scenario Explained

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is all set to get underway from November 20. The 2022 edition of the coveted tournament might mark the last appearance in the quadrennial event for two of the greatest footballers of the era, Lionel Messi and Cristiano. While the 35-year-old Argentine had already confirmed that Qatar 2022 will be his final appearance, it might also turn out to be the last World Cup outing for the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Fans of Messi and Ronaldo certainly want to witness their favorite footballers going up against each other at the pinnacle of global football. However, an Argentina vs Portugal encounter can only be possible in the summit clash of the marquee footballing event. As Argentina and Portugal were the top seeds in the tournament, they were never going to clash in the group stages.

If Argentina and Portugal win their respective groups, they will be in separate halves of the bracket, which might lead to a Messi vs Ronaldo clash in the final on December 18 in Lusail. Argentina is placed in Group C at the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, while Portugal will face Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H. Here’s a look at the different scenarios in which the Argentine and Portuguese captains can collide at the FIFA WC 2022.

Qualification scenario for Argentina vs Portugal final at FIFA World Cup 2022

If Argentina emerge as the Group C winners, they are most likely to face Denmark in the Round of 16. Whereas, Netherlands are most likely to clash against Messi’s team in the quarterfinals. Argentina then might find themselves facing Spain or Brazil in the semi-final.

If Portugal go on to win Group H, they are most likely to face Serbia or Switzerland in the Round of 16. While Belgium is the most likely team to face Portugal in the quarter-final. France or England may fight with Fernando Santos' men for a place in the summit clash.

In case either Argentina or Portugal finish second in the group stage, they might encounter each other in the semis. Both teams might still meet in the final if both teams end up finishing 2nd in the group stage. Ronaldo and Messi fans will now be hopeful that the star players get off to a flying start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and qualify for the finals.