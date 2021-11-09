How Close Were Arsenal To Sign Messi And Ronaldo? Arsene Wenger Reveals Interesting Story

Former manager of Premier League giants Arsenal, Arsene Wenger along with David Dein has revealed how close they were once to signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi into Arsenal’s squad. As per Evening Standard, Wenger and Dein wanted to bring the legendary football into Arsenal around 20 years ago, when both Ronaldo and Messi were starting out in their professional football careers. Ronaldo started playing professional football with Sporting Lisbon before getting roped in by Manchester United in 2003, while Messi came through the Barcelona academy and made his professional football debut in 2005.

Speaking about the legendary football pair at an event for the Twinning Project on Monday at the London Palladium, Wenger admitted that Arsenal was interested in Messi and Ronaldo, but it wasn’t possible to get their services. Adding that Barcelona had Fabregas, Messi, and Gerard Pique in the same generation of players, Wenger added, “We tried to get [them]. Messi was not possible, Barcelona extended it (his contract). Fabregas wanted to leave, Pique as well”. The former Arsenal manager added that Pique went on to join Manchester United as Cesc joined Arsenal. He further said he refused to go into the game citing that if he goes into his room and writes all the names of the players that he has missed out on, he wouldn’t finish well in his life. Wenger managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, which makes him the longest-serving and most successful manager of the side.

Dein and Wenger had dinner with Ronaldo before he joined Manchester United

Meanwhile, as per the Evening Standard speaking at the event about a possible deal with Cristiano Ronaldo, former co-owner and vice-chairman of Arsenal, David Dein said, “We are now turning the clock back when Cristiano was 17 and playing in the Portuguese Under-19 team. He was spotted by our chief scout. Arsene said: ‘Look, do you want to go over and see him play?’ I said: ‘Yeah sure, I’ll go across’. Dein added that he went along with the coach and remembers watching Cristiano playing well for the Portuguese Under-19 team. Dein further revealed that Ronaldo along with his agent had dinner with them after the match, where they discussed money. However, Ronaldo was announced as a United player the following day, which blew Arsenal out of the wanted.

Image: AP