How Could Manchester United Go About Losing €60 Million Ahead Of January Transfer Window?

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, rumours and reports about players leaving are all over the news. And the latest reports suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United could lose their €60 million French forward Anthony Martial in the January transfer window. Earlier, a report from GiveMeSport suggested that 26-year-old Anthony Martial is said to be unsettled at Manchester United and is looking for a way out but now United boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed those very reports.

In a press conference ahead of Manchester United's first game in over a fortnight, the Red Devils' boss Ralf Rangnick addressed the Martial rumours. Rangnick said that Martial spoke to him at length and said that he feels it is the right time for him to leave United and try out something new. Rangnick then explained his reservations about the transfer and revealed that as of now there has been no inquiry regarding the transfer of the French football player.

"We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said ahead of their match against Newcastle United. "I think in a way this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be. (Any movement) should not only be in the interest of the player, but it should also be in the interest of the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Manchester United transfer news: Martial on his way out?

According to the report from GiveMeSport, it suggests that 26-year-old French football player Anthony Martial is said to be unsettled at Manchester United and is looking for a way out. United acquired the services of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the summer transfer window so it seems like the French forward's time at Old Trafford might truly be over. This season he has only started four games and played a total of 359 minutes and is looking for more playing time elsewhere.

