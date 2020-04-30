How Cristiano Ronaldo Overcame Bullying At Man United To Become A Club Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great spell with Premier League giants Manchester United, winning almost every possible accolade at Old Trafford. The Portuguese international had a great impact under Sir Alex Ferguson before he joined Real Madrid in 2009. However, one of his former Man United teammates claimed that the superstar was subject to bullying during his initial days at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was bullied at Man United: Mads Timm

Mads Timm, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed, in his new book, how Gary Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were left fuming by the newbie from Sporting Lisbon. Timm claimed that despite being an extraordinary footballer, Ronaldo was subject to bullying, just like he was, when he arrived at Man United.

Neville, Solskaer would bully Cristiano Ronaldo: Mads Timm

Timm claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would often get bullied for his hair, which he later got clipped. The Portuguese international would attempt 10-15 stepovers before he dribbled past the opponent. That's when Gary Neville and Solskjaer would yell at Ronaldo and ask him to pass the ball early.

Cristiano Ronaldo withstood bullying at Man United, says former teammate

Timm, however, asserted that being the extraordinary person that Cristiano Ronaldo was, he didn't ignore the bullying and rather took the fight to the hierarchy. Timm claimed that the bullying stopped as the then-youngster went on to dominate the Premier League in the years that followed.

Mads Timm, Roy Keane laud Cristiano Ronaldo

Timm claimed Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't the best player he had played with, but he never saw a player more focused on the game than the former Man United winger. Timm asserted that Ronaldo's desire to be the best was unparalleled, and that's what made him stand out amongst the rest. Earlier, former Man United captain Roy Keane also claimed that a young Ronaldo would become one of the greatest footballers in the world.

