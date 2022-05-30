How Did Nottingham Forest End Their 23-yr Exile From Premier League? Check History & More

Nottingham Forest's two-decade exile from the Premier League finally ended with the club gaining promotion to the top flight division in a dramatic fashion. The Nottingham Forest Championship Playoff victory against Huddersfield Town at Wembley earned them promotion to the Premier League. The Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town match was decided by an own goal from Huddersfield Town defender and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

Nottingham Forest's journey back to Premier League

Nottingham Forest achieved great success during the 1970s, 80s and 90s. They were one of the founding members of the Premier League when the league was established in 1992. Forest finished bottom of the Premier League in 1996-97 and was relegated from the top tier. However, the team bounced back and won the second tier the following season. The 1998-1999 season saw Forest finishing at 20th-place which was also their last campaign in the Premier League.

After relegation, Nottingham Forest made just one playoff appearance before facing relegation yet again back in 2005. The relegation meant that Nottingham Forest would play in the third tier of English football for the first time since they won the Third Division South in 1950/51.

The club was back to the Championship in 2008 and survived the relegation in that very season. They bounced back to finish third in 2009/10, but missed out to Blackpool in the play-off semi-finals, before finishing sixth and then losing to Swansea in the following year’s semis. Since 2009/10 season the club has been competing in the Championship but were unable to find a way through to make their way to the top tier.

The breakthrough year

The 2021/22 season was Nottingham Forest's 14th consecutive campaign in the second tier. Forest lost six of their first seven league games, which left them at the bottom of the Championship table. Chris Houghton was sacked as the manager following a poor start to the campaign. On September 21, Steve Cooper – out of work since leaving Swansea in July – signed a two-year deal to replace him at the City Ground. Following Cooper's arrival, Forest's fortunes were completely transformed as no team in the division took more points than Forest did in the 38 games. The club secured 76 points (Won-22, Draw-10, Loss-6) and was two better than eventual champions Fulham.

After firing themselves in the playoffs, Forest faced a two-legged encounter with Sheffield United. The first leg was won by Forest 2-1 before Sheffield United took the second leg to penalties after the aggregate score ended 3-3. Forest prevailed to win the shootout 3-2. After a hard-fought semi-final Nottingham Forest had Huddersfield in their way to Premier League promotion. The team dealt with the pressure at Wembley and took the all-important lead in an unremarkable first half. The goal was enough for them to finally secure a promotion.