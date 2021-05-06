How Ex-Chelsea Players Fabregas, Drogba, Ballack, Others Reacted To Champions League Win

Chelsea fans roared in delight at the end of their Wednesday night's match in England as the Blues of London defeated Real Madrid and booked a slot for themselves in the Champions League final. Thomas Tuchel's men recorded a massive 2-0 win against their Spanish counterparts at Stamford Bridge as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount helped Chelsea win the penultimate clash and seal a spot in the finals of Europe's most prestigious competition.

The Blues of London have been excellent in the ongoing Champions League campaign having conceded only four goals while losing only one game so far in the tournament. Apart from the one-loss, Chelsea have registered three draws against Sevilla, Kransdor and Real Madrid and won all their remaining eight games.

Heading into the second leg of the semi-finals after playing out a 1-1 draw against Los Blancos in Spain, the Blues managed to continue on their positive momentum and record a 3-1 aggregate win against the reigning LaLiga Champions to book a Champions League final spot where they take on Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Didier Drogba, Cesc Fabregas celebrate Champions League Final qualification

Thomas Tuchel's side will be making their first Champions League final appearance since winning the competition back in 2012 and stand a chance to lift the coveted trophy once again as the German tactician has another shot at European glory after losing out to Bayern Munich in the last year's final as PSG manager.

Following Chelsea's win over Real Madrid, former Blues striker Didier Drogba who played a crucial role in helping the club lift their maiden UCL trophy took to social media and celebrated Thomas Tuchel’s victory at the end of the match. The Ivorian celebrated his former team's success and also went on to congratulate Chelsea's Women's team who will also play in their Women's Champions League final later this month. While the Men's Champions League has Man City vs Chelsea final, the women's team will square off against FC Barcelona on 16 May.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas also joined in the celebrations with the Spaniard seen congratulating his former club. Alongside Drogba and Fabregas, many other former Chelsea stars have expressed their happiness across social media as the London outfit prepares to win the Champions League for the second time. Michael Ballack who featured for the London outfit for four years from 2006 to 2010 after joining them from Bayern Munich was also full of praise for Thomas Tuchel's side.

YESSSS!!! What a great result from Chelsea👏🏼👏🏼 - impressive performances from the whole team. They deserve to be in the Champions League final! 🏆 Istanbul 🔜@TheRealAC3, thanks for taking part in #HeinekenUCLLive tonight! #NeverAlone @Heineken_SA #CHERMA — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 5, 2021

When is Champions League final?

Fans will witness an all-English Man City vs Chelsea final which will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29 May. This will be the second final of the ongoing campaign for Chelsea as the Blues will also feature in their FA Cup final against Leicester City later this month.