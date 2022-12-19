How Indian Sporting Fraternity Reacted To Argentina And Messi Winning World Cup 2022

As Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 ending the 36-year wait by defeating France 4-2 on penalties, Indian Twitter erupted with celebrations and cheers for the football icon Lionel Messi.

Indian support base lauded Messi's maiden FIFA World Cup title as they celebrated the Argentinian player's victory on Twitter which was sealed after 3-3 extra time. Messi scored on a penalty in the 23rd minute, Angel Di Maria gave it a tidy finish in the 36th minute while France's 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé gave a volley just a minute later. Messi, although, won it all with his strikes.

Indians on Sunday took a swipe at Ronaldo's fans and rejoiced at Messi's win. "Ronaldo has 500 million followers on Instagram,100 million on Twitter blah blah blah but only 2000 in the stadium. Messi fans follow Messi in football. We became Messi fanboys because of Football. And there's a big difference between worshipping and following on social media," a Twitterati wrote.

"Messi and Mbappe after watching Telugu Twitter," another tweeted, sharing memes of celebrations. "Let's start a Messi wallpaper thread and make it the greatest wallpaper thread on Twitter!" another tweet said. ''What a moment!! The moment everyone waited for years - Leo Messi an absolute GOAT," meanwhile another Twitterati added.

Twitter is so Messi today 😭 — maithun (@Being_Humor) December 18, 2022

Legend #LionelMessi𓃵's All-Time FIFA World Cup Records

🥇 Most games

🥇 Most minutes

🥇 Most Man of the Match awards

🥇 Most Golden Ball awards

🥇 Most goals + assists

🥇 Most chances created

🥇 Most take-ons completed



🐐GOAT-The GREATEST OF ALL TIME#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#ARG pic.twitter.com/kZq2Yyr80Q — AyaanVlog (@AyaanVlogg) December 18, 2022

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

Insane. Like WHAAAATTTTTT?!!! What a match. GREATEST OF ALL TIME. #Messi𓃵 ok, now I need to breathe. Phew! #FIFAWorldCup #GOAT — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 18, 2022

What a final!

Congratulations Argentina for winning FIFA World Cup 2022 title. You are just amazing the legend #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7akg7hJM5x — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) December 18, 2022

PM Modi congratulates Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Argentina team on behalf of all the Indians as he tagged Argentina President Alberto Fernández.

“This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Prime Minister also congratulated France for playing out a memorable final with Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022. “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron,” PM Modi added. Indians meanwhile outpoured love for Messi saying that he deserved the much-awaited trophy.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the player on Twitter, saying, ''Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save toward the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.''

Last month, FIFA the international body governing football, shared a photograph of the cutouts of Messi and Co in the Pullavoor river in Kerala and tweeted, “#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala.”

India's cricketer Virender Sehwag also tweeted, ''One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions.''

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor also celebrated Messi's win. ''Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!'' he wrote.

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022