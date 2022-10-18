How Is Ballon D'Or Winner Selected? Complete Process Explained As Benzema Crowned Victor

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema was declared the Ballon d’Or Award 2022 winner in Paris on Monday night. The 34-year-old topped the final rankings, ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne, and Robert Lewandowski to win his maiden Ballon d’Or award. He picked up the Golden Ball at the annual ceremony, organized by France Football for a stunning 2021-22 season for his club and country.

The Ballon d'Or awards were introduced in 1956

The Ballon d’Or award was created by French Publication France Football’s head Gabriel Hanot in 1956 in order to reward European players who played football in the continent. Almost 40 years later, in 1995 the award was opened up to include non-Europeans playing in the continent at the club level. Moving on in 2007, the prestigious award finally opened to any player worldwide who deserved to become the best player on the planet.

Fast forward to 2021, the awards came under scrutiny after Lionel Messi won his record seventh title, ahead of Robert Lewandowski. While the past criteria allowed Messi to win in 2021 despite having lowed numbers to Lewandowski, France Football made several changes to the voting criteria ahead of the 2022 edition. One of the changes made by the organizers was the concerned pool of voters.

Who has the voting rights for the Ballon d'Or awards?

Prior to the 2022 edition, a media member from each of the 180 nations received a ballot for voting, to make the ceremony a global phenomenon. The members then picked their top five choices, before France Football tabulated the results to choose the winner. However, the organizers restricted the field of nations with media members to the top 100 countries from the FIFA men's world rankings for the men’s award, while the top 50 countries from the FIFA women’s world rankings for the women’s award.

The reason behind the changes is understood to ensure that countries with an established football culture and regular access to major leagues and competitions have a say in the award. As reported by Sporting news, the changes made by France Football ahead of the 2022 edition include-