How Long Does Cristiano Ronaldo Intend To Continue Playing? CR7 Reveals Retirement Age

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost everything a football player could possibly dream of from the Champions League, five times in the European Championships for Portugal. He has had a sensational career, to say the least, laden with trophies from all over the world, and at the age of 36, people assume that he would be thinking to hang up his boots. If he decided to do just that, no one would find fault considering the career he has had and the accolades he has achieved, but the player himself said that he has no intention of doing so as he still feels like he is 30 years old.

The Man United forward said he is happy to have had a long career and has continued to put in good performances. He said he feels like he is still 30 years old genetically. Ronaldo told ESPN: "I feel happy to be a player who has shown who, in my case, longevity has been a crucial factor for me to keep playing at a high level, putting in good performances. Genetically I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I've learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental. Going through many things with the focus on the end goal of staying at a high level is the hardest thing, and that's what I've been doing for the last few years."

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to keep playing till he's 42

He then said that he wants to find out if he will play until he is 42 years old. "I've been working and focusing more on working on my mind. I know my body will handle me because I have a lot of respect for it and I listen to it a lot. Life has to have important moments, for better or for worse, but when you fall you must have the strength to get up. I'm happy, I want to stay here and see what will happen. I want to find out if I'm going to play until I'm 40, 41, or 42, but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment," added the Manchester United forward.

