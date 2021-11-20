How Long Is Paul Pogba Out? Check Out Latest Update On Manchester United Star

Manchester United star Paul Pogba suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with France ahead of their World Cup qualifier matches and was ruled out of action for an indefinite period of time.

As Manchester United face Watford in the Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was questioned about the duration of Pogba’s absence from United’s games during the pre-match press conference. Replying to the questions Solskjaer admitted that the star footballer can be absent until after Christmas.

Paul Pogba to return for Manchester United after Christmas

Speaking to the media about Paul Pogba, the head coach Solskjaer said, “There has been indication it could be months not weeks is that accurate? "Yeah, I would say so. It was a disappointing injury for Paul, disappointing time for him of course. I'm not a doctor, but what I can't say is how quickly something will heal, sometimes you hope with your fingers crossed, 6-8 weeks, worst case scenario 10-12 weeks, on muscle injuries like this.

The coach further expressed his view on Paul Pogba’s recovery by saying, he is sure Pogba is determined to make a come-back and give his best for the team. Adding that Pogba has already started his recovery, Solskjaer concluded his answer about the World Cup winner by saying, “We all know he has a huge personality that enables him to come back strong, hopefully just after Christmas we can see him."

Paul Pogba was shown the red card during Manchester United vs Liverpool

Pogba last played for the Red Devils during the 0-5 loss against Liverpool on October 24 and has handed a three-match suspension after getting a red card. After warming the bench for two matches, Pogba joined the France team for the World Cup Qualifiers before getting injured. In the current season, the 28-year-old footballer has played nine Premier League matches and four Champions League matches for the United.

Manchester United's season so far

Meanwhile, in the absence of Pogba during the Manchester United vs Watford clash, Solskjaer might look to play Donny van de Beek as the team looks for a new approach in their tough season so far. After playing a total of 11 Premier League 2021-22 matches, United sits sixth in the points standings with a total of five wins, two draws, and four losses. They head into Saturday’s clash after suffering a 0-2 loss in the Manchester derby against Manchester City on November 6, before club football action went into the international break.

Image: AP