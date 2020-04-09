How Many Champions League Has Cristiano Ronaldo Won? Here Are The Star's Exploits In UCL

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the best players ever to grace the game of football. Some parameters that determine a player's stature in football include his goalscoring numbers apart from the collective titles that he has won. The UEFA Champions League is one such parameter, which the winger has aced at. Here's a look at the answer to the question, how many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won a total of five Champions League titles in his illustrious career. While he won his first title with Manchester United in 2008, he won the remaining four during his amazing run of form with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo Man United career

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United career was no less than a dream run for the Portuguese. Ronaldo spent a total of six seasons with the Red Devils, winning almost every possible title in England. In 2008, Ronaldo won his first Champions League title, defeating Premier League rivals Chelsea. It was Ronaldo who headed in the opening goal of the final in the 26th minute of the game, making his mark on the biggest stage in Europe. However, Chelsea's Frank Lampard later equalised for the Blues.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo stats (2008)

The title was now to be decided by the penalties. Although Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert his penalty, Man United clinched the title after John Terry and Nicolas Anelka missed their respective spot-kicks. Ronaldo was the top scorer of the competition with eight goals to his name.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid career (2009-2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009. During his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital, he won four Champions League titles in all. His side came up against city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014. Rojiblancos defender Diego Godin scored for his side in the 36th minute. Diego Simeone's men appeared to be unbreakable throughout the 90 minutes. However, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos rose to the occasion when he equalised past Thibaut Courtois in injury time. Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo bettered their opponents in the extra-time play to clinch the title.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo stats (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid career had more visible success after the 2014 UCL triumph. Zinedine Zidane's men once again faced Atletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring at San Siro in the 15th minute, however, Yannik Carrasco equalised in the second half, paving the way for a penalty shootout. Real Madrid cruised past their opponents for the second time in three years. While every Real Madrid player converted from the spot, Atletico's Juanfran missed from the spot. Ronaldo went on to score the final kick to secure the third UCL title of his career.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo stats (2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo's side were up for a consecutive title against Italian giants Juventus in 2017. The Old Lady had conceded just twice in their Champions League campaign. However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice past legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in the final. Casemiro and Marco Asensio also scored for Los Blancos to become the first team in the modern era to win consecutive Champions League titles.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo stats (2018)

Real Madrid reached the Champions League final for the third time in a row in 2018. Zidane's men had to overcome a mighty challenge in the form of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. However, an experienced and well-managed Real Madrid cruised past the Reds scoring thrice past Loris Karius. Gareth Bale scored twice while Karim Benzema scored once to secure their third consecutive title.

How many Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo won? Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Cristiano Ronaldo was the Champions League top-scorer in all his five European triumphs. He was also crowned as the UEFA Player of the Year across the five title triumphs. Ronaldo holds the record of scoring the most goals in the Champions League (128), followed by his arch-rival Lionel Messi (114). He secured a move to Juventus in 2018 with an aim to win his sixth Champions League title with a third different club.

