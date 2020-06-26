How Many Times Have Liverpool Won The Premier League? Reds' Top-flight Record Explained

After Chelsea picked up a win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this week, Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions. The Reds ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title, with Jurgen Klopp finally entering the promised land after a near-miss campaign last season. However, after it was confirmed that Liverpool won the Premier League, several questions started to do the rounds online.

The confirmation of Liverpool Premier League champions brought with it questions such as - how many times have Liverpool won the Premier League? Another question being thrown around was how many titles have Liverpool won? There are several doubts regarding the Liverpool English football record. The questions mainly arise due to the confusion around the old First Division and the recent English Premier League competitions. Here is a breakdown on how many times have Liverpool won the Premier League and all other questions, in an explainer of the Liverpool English football record.

How many titles have Liverpool won?

A lot is said about the English Liverpool football record and the fact that the club only trails Manchester United when it comes to top-flight titles. That claim is correct, as Liverpool have been crowned champions of England 19 times. However, out of these 19 titles, 18 were won when the top-flight competition was called the First Division or the Football League. The competition became what is known today as the Premier League only in 1992. Therefore, while Liverpool won 18 titles in the old First Division, they hadn’t won the Premier League before this season. Thus, the answer to the question of how many titles have Liverpool won will be 19 when it comes to top-flight titles.

How many times have Liverpool won the Premier League?

However, if the question stands, how many times have Liverpool won the Premier League, the answer will be once. This is because Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time this season, while their previous 18 league titles were won when the tournament was called the First Division. With this victory, Liverpool Premier League champions join the list of six other teams who have won the Premier League in its new format. This includes Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Leicester City.

"I am also delighted and eternally grateful to our supporters for their unwavering commitment, season in, season out, and for playing a crucial role in our recent success."@PeterMooreLFC paid tribute to Jürgen Klopp, his players, backroom team and supporters tonight 🙌 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

The recent account of Liverpool Premier League champions takes the Liverpool English football record of league titles to 19 league coronations. The Liverpool English football record is only one behind Manchester United, who have 20 titles to their name. The last time Liverpool won the league was back in 1990 in what was the old Football League championship.

Image Courtesy: instagram/liverpoolfc