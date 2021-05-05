Last Updated:

How To Attend Chelsea Board Meeting? Chelsea Fans' Guide To Club Board Meetings

How to attend Chelsea board meeting? The Blues have moved swiftly to increase supporter participation at the top level following their withdrawal from the ESL.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
How to attend Chelsea board meeting

Premier League giants Chelsea will allow supporter representatives to sit in at board meetings following the uproar that accompanied the club's presence in the abortive Super League. On Tuesday, the Blues announced that the supporter presence will be allowed at their board meetings from July 1st onwards. Here's all that Chelsea fans need to know about the club's board meetings which will soon involve three supporter advisors.

How to attend Chelsea board meeting? Chelsea fans set to attend club's board meetings?

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chelsea confirmed they will allow supporter representatives to be present at board meetings. The decision comes after Chelsea faced intense criticism for their involvement in the attempt to create a breakaway European Super League last month. Chelsea were among the 'Big Six' Premier League clubs to face backlash from supporters after announcing themselves as founding members of the now-collapsed ESL. Chelsea then withdrew from the project within 48 hours of the initial launch.

How to become Chelsea supporter advisors? 

Chelsea are now keen to take into consideration the supporters' sentiment and later claimed that three supporter advisors, picked through an election and selection process, will attend the board meetings to ensure "general supporter sentiment" is taken into account as part of the club's decision-making process. The west London club will soon consult with the Chelsea Fans’ Forum and several non-official supporter groups to discuss the club’s proposed process for picking the three supporter advisors. It was also revealed that a group of new selections will be made before the start of each season. 

Chelsea further added, "Criteria for nominations as well as final selection will ensure that the supporter presence is representative of our supporter base generally and is inclusive and diverse." The successful candidates will then be required to enter into a confidentiality agreement, similar in scope to the confidentiality obligations of a member of the club's board of directors. This will allow the club to discuss and seek advice on a broad range of matters. However, the supporter advisors will not have any voting rights and will not participate in any meetings relating to players, staff, the club's academy and related matters.

READ | Midfielder Mason Mount changing perceptions at Chelsea

Chelsea Supporters' Trust welcomes new change at club's BOD meetings

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) welcomed the move in a statement released on Twitter while warning the club that it expects the fans picked to have more than just a symbolic presence at the boardroom table.

 

Image Credits - AP

 

 

READ | MATCHDAY: Chelsea holds away-goal advantage over Real Madrid
READ | Werner looks to impress as Chelsea train ahead of Real Madrid clash
READ | Chelsea Champions League history: Chelsea record, stats and epic triumph in 2012
First Published:
COMMENT