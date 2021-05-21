Earlier on Thursday, Liverpool announced a new Supporters Board that they say "will deliver meaningful fan representation" at the boardroom level as club owners, FSG, seek to repair the damage caused by the Super League debacle. The development follows a series of recent meetings with the Official Liverpool Supporters' Trust, Spirit of Shankly, and will see the creation of a new engagement model that enables deeper consultation with supporters on fan-facing strategic decisions. Here's all that Liverpool fans need to know about the club's board meetings that will involve fans possibly beginning from next week onwards.

How to attend Liverpool Board Meeting? Liverpool Fans' guide to club Board Meetings

In a statement released on Thursday, Liverpool owners FSG announced that a Supporters’ Board will be launched ahead of the 2021-22 season, which will hold regular meetings with Anfield officials and the chair will be invited to attend main board meetings when fan-facing strategic matters arise. Crucially, this consultation process will be enshrined in the club’s articles of association and a legally binding memorandum of understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters' Trust will be entered into. As part of the club’s constitution, it also means that if the ownership changes in the future, the contract will remain in place.

We are set to launch a new Supporters Board in a new initiative which will deliver meaningful fan representation at main board and executive levels.



This is part of the Club’s commitment to put supporters at the heart of its decision-making processes. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2021

Supporters’ Board representatives will be chosen by a vote and will serve a two-year term. The idea is to have more input from fans on major strategic decisions that will directly impact them as Liverpool aim to present a new way of engaging with their worldwide following through structured dialogue. After meeting with the Official Liverpool Supporters' Trust, Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan said the feedback has been "invaluable" to the new initiative.

The Merseyside club said existing fan forums will stay in place but will focus on areas such as ticketing, matchday experience and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. The likes of Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham announced similar plans earlier this month.

The move comes as Liverpool look to make amends with fans after the club signed up for the breakaway European Super League without consulting supporters, leading to fierce criticism and the league's collapse as the six English clubs backed out. As a result of the criticism, fan groups called for more dialogue with supporters going forward, something the club have been keen to do since principal owner John W. Henry released a public apology via video on April 21.

