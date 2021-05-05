How To Buy Champions League Final Tickets? Champions League Final Ticket Information

Manchester City moved quickly to update supporters on their plans for the Champions League final following their stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final. The Cityzens beat Mauricio Pocehtiino's side 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) at the Etihad on Tuesday as Riyad Mahrez's brace sent the Cityzens to their first UCL final. Pep Guardiola's side will now face either Real Madrid or Chelsea at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, with fans reportedly set to be in attendance for the event. Here's a look at how fans can purchase tickets for the Champions League final 2021.

Man City vs PSG: Cityzens create history by reaching first UCL final

Man City breezed through the second leg of their semi-final against PSG on Tuesday night at the Etihad. With both sides chasing their first-ever Champions League triumph, City headed into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage. Two goals from Riyad Mahrez secured a 2-0 win on the night, and 4-1 on aggregate, which booked City's spot in the UCL final for the first time in the club's history.

How to buy Champions League final tickets? Tickets for Champions League final Istanbul

Naturally, after a season of games behind closed doors, fans will be keen to support their club in their biggest ever game in Europe, and on Tuesday, Man City said they will open talks immediately to clarify the situation. Whether City fans can attend will depend on UK Government travel regulations as the roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions is set to allow some international travel from May 17 onwards. UEFA will also have to decide any ticket allocations while Turkish authorities will also be involved.

According to reports from The Times, Man City and their opponents in the UCL final will be allocated 4,000+ tickets each under plans being drawn up by UEFA. The Ataturk Olympic Stadium is expected to be one-third full meaning about 25,000 spectators will be able to attend. Ticket sales for the 2021 Champions League final will be available on UEFA.com. The Champions League final ticket price will also be available on the UEFA website once the tickets are put on sale.

Champions League final date and venue

Man City will discover their final opponents on Wednesday night, with Chelsea hosting Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. The scores are level at 1-1, with Chelsea holding an important away goal. The Champions League final date is May 29, 2021.

The Ataturk stadium is the largest stadium in Turkey, with a capacity of 76,761 and it has hosted the Champions League final once before — the memorable meeting between AC Milan and Liverpool on May 25, 2005, in which the Reds roared back after going 0-3 down to win the match and the trophy on penalties.

Image Credits - mancity.com