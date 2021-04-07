How To Buy MLS Retro Collection? MLS Release Slick Retro 'Since 96' Collection

In celebration of Major League Soccer’s first-ever season, which took place in 1996, MLS launched a brand new retro-inspired apparel collaboration named ‘Since '96’. The throwback line is a tribute to the sport and pays ode to the original teams and other additional participating clubs. The collaboration features 11 clubs, including LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, DC United, Dallas Burn (FC Dallas), Seattle Sounders, Vancouver 86ers (Whitecaps), The Wiz (Sporting Kansas City), San Jose Clash (Earthquakes) and Portland Timbers.

How to buy MLS retro collection: MLS Since 96 retro collection

While Mitchell & Ness and the New Era are some of the global licensees of the ‘Since '96’ collection, the appeal line features some of the products from the clothing brands. According to press releases issued by MLS, the collaboration features a “Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, '90s colour-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker jacket, and a long-sleeve shirt, as well as four types of hats from New Era: the 950 Jersey Hook, 2930 Ripped, 920 Fan Fave, and the Winter Knit”.

"After an amazing 25 years of Major League Soccer, we're honoured to launch our Since '96 retro collaboration to celebrate the Clubs that laid the League's foundation for its explosive growth," said Carter Ladd, MLS SVP. READ | Olympic failures show structural issues for US Soccer, MLS

MLS retro jersey: How to buy MLS retro collection?

As per reports, the MLS since 96 retro collection is now available in various retail stores, stadium and Dicks Sporting Goods. Fans who live outside the US can buy the appeals online from MLSstore.com, with clothes starting at $30. Fans can see the pictures of the appeals by going on MLS’s official website and social media handles.

MLS retro jersey: MLS 2021 schedule

The twenty-sixth season of MLS will begin on Friday, April 16, 2021. According to ESPN, the regular season of the tournament will come to an end on November 7, with playoffs set to begin on November 19. The finals will take place on December 11, 2021.

MLS 2021 schedule: MLS fixtures

Columbus Crew SC won last year’s season by defeating Seattle Sounders FC by 3-0, thanks to a phenomenal performance from Lucas Zelarayan. This year, Austin FC set to make their MLS debut as they will play their inaugural match against Los Angeles FC on April 18, 2021. 2019 winners Seattle Sounders FC will also be heavy fan favourites going into the tournament, considering their strong line-up. Brian Schmetzer's team will play their first game against Minnesota United on April 17, 2021.

Image Source: MLS/ Instagram