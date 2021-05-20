How To Buy New Liverpool Home Kit? Premier League Giants Unveil 2021/22 Jersey

Liverpool have unveiled their new Nike home kit on Thursday morning with the club also confirming that the Liverpool 2021/22 jersey will be donned by Jürgen Klopp’s men on Sunday afternoon during their last league match of the season. With the Reds of Merseyside launching their new colours on Thursday, we look to answer the question, "How to buy new Liverpool home kit?"

How to buy new Liverpool home kit?

Liverpool have been teasing their fans about the launch of the new Liverpool kit with various posts across the club's social media accounts. On Thursday morning, the Reds officially unveiled the Liverpool 2021/22 jersey on the club's website with the fans' excitement finally put to rest.

After the launch, the Liverpool 2021-22 Nike home kit has been made available for fans to pre-order online before the general sale release date on June 3. According to the club's official website, the new design for the 2021/22 season will also come with a £10 Liverpool FC retail voucher for fans who buy the Liverpool new kit before June 7, 9 AM BST.

Liverpool home jersey

The new Liverpool jersey has been inspired from the 1964 season when the Reds were under the leadership of club legend Bill Shankly. It was also the same season where LFC debuted a full red-coloured kit as Shankly was famously quoted saying ‘Red is for danger and red is for power.'

The Liverpool new kit is a red coloured jersey consisting of bolted pinstripes along with some bright crimson on the border of the neckline, cuffs and sleeve. It will now be worn by both the men’s and women’s team and is set to represent power, energy and danger ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Liverpool 2021/22 jersey has a new manufacturer as the Reds broke ties with former kit suppliers New Balance after signing a new multi-million-pound kit deal with Nike last year. They are set to debut the Liverpool home jersey at Anfield against Crystal Palace in the final matchday of the ongoing Premier League campaign

Jurgen Klopp hoping for much-needed luck with new Liverpool home jersey

The Reds are currently fighting it out in the top tier of the English domestic League as they look to secure European football for themselves next season. Currently slotted fourth on the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp's men are involved in a mid-table battle with Leicester City and Chelsea competing to finish in the top-four of the Premier League. They will be hoping that the new Liverpool jersey brings them luck and helps them qualify for the Champions League with a win on the last day of the domestic campaign.