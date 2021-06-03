How To Watch Argentina Vs Chile Live In India? Argentina Vs Chile Prediction, Team News

Argentina will take on nemesis Chile in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. The game will be played at the Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero in Argentina and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 4. Here's a look at how to watch Argentina vs Chile live in India, the Argentina vs Chile H2H record, team news and our Argentina vs Chile prediction for the same.

Also Read: Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update: Is The England Star Out Of Euro 2020?

Argentina vs Chile prediction and preview

Argentina have made a strong start to their qualification campaign, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches. La Albiceleste saw the back of Peru last time out in November 2020 and the World Cup qualifiers will be key in building rhythm ahead of Copa America. Nonetheless, Argentina sit second and two points behind early pacesetters Brazil, who have taken maximum points from their four games. And while the squad boasts of some serious attacking talent, goals have been hard to come by for Lionel Scaloni's men and they will hope to improve in that regard when they host Chile.

Also Read: Barcelona Set To Continue With Ronald Koeman Next Season With A Slight Change In Contract

⚽️🇨🇱 PAREN TODO‼️ Hoy juega #LaRoja



Vuelven las #Eliminatorias y lo dejaremos todo ante Argentina



📅 Jueves 3 de junio

🕰 20:00

🏟 Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero

📺💻📱 @TNTSportsCL @chilevision #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/jtgKed6K4j — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 3, 2021

The two time Copa America winners meanwhile have had a frustrating start to their campaign, claiming just four points from their opening four games. Chile had struggled defensively, conceding late goals, which has cost them in three of their fixtures so far. Uruguay and Colombia both scored stoppage-time goals to deny Reinaldo Rueda's side any points. Chile defeated Argentina in back to back Copa America finals but their last win against La Albiceleste in 90 minutes, however, dates back to October 2008 when they won 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier. A repeat of the same will be hoped with Chile currently at sixth, having narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Also Read: Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Tweets 12-part Message, Could He Be Leaving?

Argentina vs Chile H2H record

Argentina and Chile have met 87 times in their history, with the former clinching 57 victories. La Albiceleste have only lost six times to their opponents, while both teams have settled for a draw 24 times. The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Argentina vs Chile team news

Argentina have their full squad at disposal meaning that Lionel Messi is set to lead the line, with Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi ignored by Scaloni. PSG duo Angel DI Maria and Leandro Paredes are expected to feature, alongside Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul. Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico are also expected to start on Thursday. As for Chile, key midfielder Arturo Vidal has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus. Veteran winger Fabio Orellana is also out with a muscle injury.

Argentina vs Chile team news: Predicted XIs

Argentina: E.Martinez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Acuna; L.Martinez, Messi

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Maripan, Beausejour; Pulgar, Aranguiz; Pinares, Sanchez, Vargas; Brereton

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live broadcast in India?

The Argentina vs Chile live stream will not be available to Indian viewers. For fans who wish to keep updated with Argentina vs Ecuador live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The game begins on Friday, June 4 at 5:30 AM IST.

Also Read: England Manager Gareth Southgate Unhappy With Fans Jeering Players Taking The Knee

(Image Courtesy: Argentina, Chile Instagram)