How To Watch Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live? Arsenal Vs Liverpool Prediction And Team News

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will look to revitalise their form after the international break following a string of poor performances recently. Despite effectively being out of the title race, the Reds will look to put out a point of intent when they take on Arsenal on Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Sunday according to IST). Here are the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live?

The Premier League live broadcast for the clash between Arsenal and Liverpool will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be provided on the Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live:

Venue: Emirates

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Sunday according to IST)

Time: 12.30 AM IST

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into the game following a six-goal thriller against West Ham United, with the two sides sharing the spoils. Undeniably, West Ham United's own defensive debacle saw them being deprived of three points with Tomas Soucek and Craig Dawson scoring an own goal each. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men bagged a close-edged victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers with Diogo Jota scoring the only goal of the match against his former team.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will miss out on the availability of three players ahead of the home clash against Liverpool. David Luiz is yet to recover from a knee injury, while Emile Smith-Rowe remains doubtful due to his thigh injury. Besides, Granit Xhaka's presence from the squad is doubtful due to an illness.

Injuries have been one of the major reasons for the defending champions. Virgil van Dijk is out effectively for the rest of the season due to a ligament injury, while Jordan Henderson sits out due to a groin injury. Besides, the likes of Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher are among the possible absentees.

Arsenal vs Liverpool probable XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Premier League standings update

Arsenal languish at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings. The Gunners have racked up 42 points after 29 games this season with two victories and two draws in the previous five games. On the other hand, Liverpool sit seventh in the Premier League with 46 points in 29 games. A 25-point deficit against current league leaders Manchester City suggests that the Reds are out of the title race.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are the favourites to win the game against Arsenal with a 1-0 scoreline.

