How To Watch Carabao Cup Final In India? Aston Villa Take On Man City At Wembley

Aston Villa will take on Manchester City for the Carabao Cup final on March 1, 2020, at the Wembley stadium. The defending champions will face the Villans in the first major Cup final of the 2019-20 season. Pep Guardiola's side tasted an easy 6-1 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash and will look to repeat the same on Sunday night. Aston Villa will look to bring back their long lost status by winning the silverware against Man City. If Dean Smith's side down Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, it will be their first major trophy since 1996.

Read more to find out 'How to watch Carabao Cup final in India on TV' and 'How to watch Carabao Cup final in India on the live streaming'

Aston Villa vs Man City: How to watch Carabao Cup final in India

Fans who wish to watch the Carabao Cup final in India can tune into Viacom18 channels. Viewers will have to tune into 10:00 PM (IST) onwards to watch the live broadcast.

Aston Villa vs Man City: How to Carabao Cup final in India on the live streaming

The Carabao Cup final 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Man City live stream will be available on Jio TV app in India for premium users.

Carabao Cup final 2019-20: Manchester City Full Squad

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Nicolás Otamendi, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Alpha Dionkou, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Eric García

Carabao Cup final 2019-20: Manchester City Possible XI

Bravo; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Carabao Cup final 2019-20: Aston Villa Full Squad

Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Ørjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Matija Sarkic, Neil Taylor, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed Elmohamady, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Danny Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Marvelous Nakamba, Conor Hourihane, Ezri Konsa, Jota, Frédéric Guilbert, Indiana Vassilev, Keinan Davis, Wesley, Trézéguet, Borja Bastón, Mbwana Samatta, Anwar El-Ghazi, Cameron Archer





Carabo Cup 2019-20: Aston Villa Possible XI

Nyland; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

