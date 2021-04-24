How To Watch Carabao Cup Final Live In India? Man City Vs Tottenham Live Stream Details

Manchester City will square off against Tottenham in the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final on Sunday, April 25. The game at Wembley, which will see 8,000 fans in attendance, is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Carabao Cup final preview and how to watch the Carabao Cup final live in India.

Usually scheduled for the end of February or early March, this season's EFL Cup final has been pushed back specifically to allow fans back into the stadium and, in a week where the importance and influence of supporters have been underlined more firmly than ever, the return of 8,000 of them to Wembley will be welcomed by everyone in the game.

Tottenham vs Manchester City: 2020-21 Carabao Cup final preview

Tottenham will head into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City with renewed optimism after Ryan Mason won his first game in charge. Jose Mourinho’s sacking seemed to have lifted the mood at the North London club, despite the failed Super League fiasco, and former player-turned-coach Mason could cap a remarkable story of winning the club’s first piece of silverware in 13 years. The Englishman guided Spurs to a 2-1 comeback win over Southampton on Tuesday but will be aware that the task at the weekend will be a lot more challenging.

Meanwhile, Man City are still chasing a treble this season and will be eager to get the EFL Cup out of the way before making a run for the other two. Guardiola and Co. faltered in the FA Cup semi-finals against Chelsea and need to be wary to avoid another misstep against a London club.

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction

Manchester City have been simply sensational this season and have all but wrapped up the Premier League title. The Cityzens have not lost a League Cup match since October 2016 and are looking to win the competition for the fifth time in six years and, remarkably, the fourth season on the trot.

However, a rejuvenated Spurs will pose a threat to Man City. Given City's record in the competition, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the Manchester giants.

How to watch Carabao Cup final live in India? Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream India

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game. However, the Carabao Cup final live stream will be available on the subscription-based Voot Select and JioTV platforms. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Manchester City, Tottenham Instagram