How To Watch Carabao Cup Live In India? All Everton Vs Man United Live Stream Details

The last time the two teams came up against each other, Manchester United humiliated Everton at the Goodison Park, although in the Premier League. With another tie in the Carabao Cup, Carlo Ancelotti looks to avenge the previous defeat on Wednesday, and what else could be a better way than to knock out the Red Devils in the quarter final.

How to watch Carabao Cup live in India? Everton vs Man United live stream

Colors Infinity will broadcast the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. However, there will be no Everton vs Man United live stream available in India. But, the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more Carabao Cup live stream India details.

Venue: Goodison Park

Carabao Cup schedule: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 (Thursday IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Everton vs Man United preview

Man United have regained their momentum after the initial setback in the Premier League. Having exited the Champions League early, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to make the most of the remaining competitions. Notably, the Old Trafford outfit defeated Brighton on their way to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

On the other hand, Everton have stumbled in the Premier League after their initial heroics. The Toffees look to avenge the 1-3 loss at home against the Red Devils, this time in the Carabao Cup, on Wednesday. Ancelotti's men overcame a stern challenge from West Ham United to seal a spot in the final eight of the competition.

Everton vs Man United team news

The hosts have a long list of injuries, with key player James Rodriguez doubtful to face Man United, apart from Andre Gomes. Besides, Ancelotti will have to cope in the absence of Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lucas Digne and Allan all of whom are set to miss out on the clash.

Besides, Solskjaer also faces a major test with few injuries a cause of concern. Luke Shaw's availability remains doubtful. Besides, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are also injured. Scott McTominay, who netted twice in the opening three minutes against Leeds United will also be absent due to a groin injury.

Everton vs Man United prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the injury concerns, Man United emerge as the favourites to advance to the final four of the Carabao Cup.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter