How To Watch Carabao Cup Semi-final Live In India? Carabao Cup Live Stream Details

With no Champions League games mid-week, thanks to the conclusion of the group stage fixtures, the Carabao Cup promises some scintillating action with the semi-finals scheduled in the coming two days. While Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur host Brentford in an all-London affair, the second game will witness the Manchester derby, all adorned with splendid action in an attempt to advance to the final of the competition.

How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final live in India? Carabao Cup live stream

There will be no Carabao Cup live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are the Carabao Cup fixtures and other details on how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-finals live in India.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (Wednesday, 1:15 AM IST)

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday, 1:15 AM IST)

Carabao Cup fixtures and preview: Tottenham host Brentford

Tottenham host Championship side Brentford in the final four of the Carabao Cup. Jose Mourinho's men defeated Stoke City in the quarter-final, with Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane netting one goal each. Jordan Thompson netted once for Stoke, though his efforts were not enough to halt the Spurs' march into the semi-finals.

Brentford have endured one of the best campaigns in the Carabao Cup. The Championship outfit defeated Newcastle United, with Josh Dasilva netting the only goal of the game. The club also defeated the likes of Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham to progress to the semi-finals.

Carabao Cup fixtures and preview: Manchester derby in semi-final

The second semi-final will bear witness to the Manchester derby. Man United overcame a stern challenge from Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in the quarter-final, bagging two late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial to seal a spot in the final four.

3️⃣3️⃣ goal involvements in 3️⃣0️⃣ #PL games is some record, @B_Fernandes8! 🔥



We take off our hat to the former United man who bettered that tally! 😉#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2021

Manchester City took on Arsenal in the previous round. Pep Guardiola's side mesmerised club fans with a spectacular performance against the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte netted one goal each to march past the quarter-finals.

Image courtesy: Man United, Man City Instagram