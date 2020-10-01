How To Watch Champions League Draw Live In India? UCL Draw Date & Time India

The much-awaited Champions League draw will take place on October 1 at 5:00 pm CET at the RTS Studious in Geneva. For Indian viewers, the UCL draw will take place at 8:30 pm IST on the same day. Along with the announcement of the groups, awards such as the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and UEFA Men’s Coach of the year amongst others will be announced as well. Here's how to watch the Champions League draw in India and how to follow the Champions League draw results.

How does the Champions League draw work?

The 32 teams part of the UEFA Champions League group stage this season have been split into four pots. Pot 1 consists of the UEFA Champions League winners, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by club coefficient rankings.

Club coefficient is a metric which is determined by the sum of all points won over the past five years or by the association over the same period – whichever is higher. While putting teams into different groups, several considerations need to be kept in mind, with one of them being that teams from the same league can’t be put in the same group. Here's what the four pots look like ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw.

Pot 1

Bayern (GER)

Sevilla (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Dortmund (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 3

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Salzburg (AUT)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Lazio (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)

Atalanta (ITA)

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

Marseille (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Rennes (FRA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

UCL draw live stream: How to watch Champions League draw live in India?

Fans looking to watch the UCL draw live stream can do so UEFA’s official website. For fans who wish to watch the Champions League draw live on television, they can watch the same on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

